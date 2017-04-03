NIDA announces recipients of 2017 Avant-Garde Awards for HIV/AIDS research
IMAGE: The National Institute on Drug Abuse , part of the National Institutes of Health, today announced that three scientists have been selected to receive the 2017 Avant-Garde Award for HIV/AIDS... view more The National Institute on Drug Abuse , part of the National Institutes of Health, today announced that three scientists have been selected to receive the 2017 Avant-Garde Award for HIV/AIDS Research. The winning proposals focus on a variety of novel approaches, including: improving HIV prevention through effective gene therapies; enhancing innate immunity against HIV and other related viruses; and developing new small-molecule drugs to treat HIV-1 infection.
