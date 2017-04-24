New policy to provide ART irrespective of clinical stage: Nadda
New Delhi, April 28 - Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday announced a new Test and Treat Policy for HIV, under which as soon as a person is found to be positive, they will be provided with ART irrespective of their CD count or clinical stage. This will be for all men, women, adolescents and children who have been diagnosed as a HIV positive, he said, adding that this will improve longevity, improve quality of life of those infected and will save them from many opportunistic infections, especially TB.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|timmr
|2,283
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Tue
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Tue
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
