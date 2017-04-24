New policy to provide ART irrespectiv...

New policy to provide ART irrespective of clinical stage: Nadda

New Delhi, April 28 - Union Health Minister J.P. Nadda on Friday announced a new Test and Treat Policy for HIV, under which as soon as a person is found to be positive, they will be provided with ART irrespective of their CD count or clinical stage. This will be for all men, women, adolescents and children who have been diagnosed as a HIV positive, he said, adding that this will improve longevity, improve quality of life of those infected and will save them from many opportunistic infections, especially TB.

