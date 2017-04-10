National AIDS Healthcare Foundation sues Baton Rouge over federal funds for second time in year
A national HIV/AIDS health care provider filed a lawsuit against East Baton Rouge Parish after the city-parish declined to renew its $66,376 contract to treat patients through a federal grant program at the group's two clinics in Baton Rouge. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation alleges in the federal lawsuit that the city-parish illegally demanded financial records for a separate federal drug discount program, then cited the foundation's withholding of those records in declining to renew its funding under the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|1 hr
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|22 hr
|Spotted Girl
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|80
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
