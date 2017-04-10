National AIDS Healthcare Foundation s...

National AIDS Healthcare Foundation sues Baton Rouge over federal funds for second time in year

A national HIV/AIDS health care provider filed a lawsuit against East Baton Rouge Parish after the city-parish declined to renew its $66,376 contract to treat patients through a federal grant program at the group's two clinics in Baton Rouge. The AIDS Healthcare Foundation alleges in the federal lawsuit that the city-parish illegally demanded financial records for a separate federal drug discount program, then cited the foundation's withholding of those records in declining to renew its funding under the Ryan White HIV/AIDS program.

