My Word: Medicare reforms threaten California's sickest patients

In this July 30, 1965 file photo, President Lyndon B. Johnson uses the last of many pens to complete the signing of the Medicare Bill into law at ceremonies at the Truman Library in Independence, Missouri, July 30, 1965, with former President Harry S. Truman at his side. At rear are Lady Bird Johnson, Vice President Hubert Humphrey, and former first lady Bess Truman.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Inside Bay Area.