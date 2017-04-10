Mobile Phones Improve Outcomes for HIV-Positive People Across the Globe

The use of mobile technology shows great promise for those who are HIV-positive, especially among those who have limited resources and those in poor areas of the world, according to a new paper published by researchers at the University at Albany. Known as mobile health interventions , such tools include dosing reminders, data about medication intake and questions about care communicated electronically, all of which result in better feedback and improved communication between patients and their care providers.

