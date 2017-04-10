Mark Wainberg remembered as HIV/AIDS trailblazer who saved millions of lives
The coffin with the remains of Dr. Mark Wainberg is carried from the synagogue following his funeral. Dr. Mark Wainberg was remembered during his funeral on Friday as a trailblazing HIV researcher and patient advocate who was equally dedicated to his family, his Montreal community and friends.
