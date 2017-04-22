Lifetime treatment for 50 HIV-Aids patients
A TOTAL of 50 patients with Human Immunodeficiency Virus-Acquired Immunodeficiency Syndrome in Davao City will receive a lifetime supply of anti-retroviral drugs and treatment, a health officer said. Maria Teresa Requillo, STI/HIV-Aids program manager of Department of Health -Davao Region, said the 50 patients diagnosed with HIV-Aids in 2017 will be admitted to DOH's lifetime ART treatment.
