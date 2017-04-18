Lifestyle | Paolino Discusses Temkin Being Posthumously Honored by AIDS Project RI
AIDS Project Rhode Island will host the Annual AIDS Walk for Life this Sunday, April 23, 2017 on the State House lawn. Joe Paolino joined GoLocal LIVE to discuss his late mother's role in starting the annual walk back in the 1980s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Go Local.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC