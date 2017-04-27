LGBT rights leaders flunk Trump on first 100 days
With the 100-day mark of President Trump's time in the White House fast approaching, LGBT rights supporters are giving him failing grades as the nation evaluates him at the benchmark. Since he took the oath of office on Jan. 20, the White House has asserted Trump is "respectful and supportive of LGBTQ rights," but at the same time he has taken anti-LGBT actions - such as undoing guidance protecting transgender students - and filled his administration with opponents of LGBT rights.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Blade.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Wed
|timmr
|2,283
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC