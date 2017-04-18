Las Vegas now has vending machines to dispense clean needles for IV drug users
Local health officials announced this month they have started a needle exchange program in an effort to prevent an outbreak of blood borne diseases, a potential occurrence among intravenous drug users. In Clark County, where Las Vegas is located, approximately nine percent of HIV cases are found in people who use drugs intravenously, according to the Southern Nevada Health District.
