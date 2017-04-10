Keep fighting AIDS 'until the job is ...

Keep fighting AIDS 'until the job is done'

22 hrs ago Read more: Star Tribune

Blood is tested in a TOGA container converted into a laboratory at the AIDS Care Training and Support Initiative at White River Junction, South Africa. The center, partly funded by the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief supports the development of a community-based palliative care unit which provides care, education and training for staff and community caregivers, volunteer counseling and testing facilities.

