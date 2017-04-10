Keep fighting AIDS 'until the job is done'
Blood is tested in a TOGA container converted into a laboratory at the AIDS Care Training and Support Initiative at White River Junction, South Africa. The center, partly funded by the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief supports the development of a community-based palliative care unit which provides care, education and training for staff and community caregivers, volunteer counseling and testing facilities.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Star Tribune.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Thu
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Wed
|Spotted Girl
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|80
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC