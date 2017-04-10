India to ban discrimination against people with HIV/AIDS
The HIV and AIDS Bill, passed by the country's parliament on Tuesday, will make it illegal to discriminate against people living with and affected by HIV. It is the first of its kind in south Asia, and will make India the largest country in the world to ban this kind of discrimination.
