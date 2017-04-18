India passes HIV/AIDS anti-discrimination law but stigma endures

Delhi: 'The stigma of AIDS' might sound like a phrase from another era but in India anyone who is HIV-positive or has AIDS continues to feel the whiplash of contempt and discrimination from the moment their condition is discovered. To counter this treatment, the Indian parliament passed a new law last week that makes it illegal to discriminate against those with HIV/AIDS in jobs, housing, education, or in public life.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Sydney Morning Herald.