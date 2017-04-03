In British Columbia, Treatment and Harm Reduction Slash HIV Rates Among Injection Drug Users
The Canadian province's big push for needle exchange, opioid substitution therapy and HIV treatment access has been a success. The combined effects of expanded HIV treatment access and harm reduction methods, including needle exchange and opioid substitution therapy , such as methadone, have prevented thousands of new cases of the virus among injection drugs users in British Columbia, Canada.
