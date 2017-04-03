In British Columbia, Treatment and Ha...

In British Columbia, Treatment and Harm Reduction Slash HIV Rates Among Injection Drug Users

The Canadian province's big push for needle exchange, opioid substitution therapy and HIV treatment access has been a success. The combined effects of expanded HIV treatment access and harm reduction methods, including needle exchange and opioid substitution therapy , such as methadone, have prevented thousands of new cases of the virus among injection drugs users in British Columbia, Canada.

