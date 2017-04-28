If you meet Mr. Right and he turns out to be HIV-positive, he's still Mr. Right
Earlier this year, Charlie Tredway was officially crowned Mr. Gay New Zealand 2017, but his accomplishment has been overshadowed by his HIV-positive status. While campaigning for the title, Tredway was open about his HIV-positive undetectable status.
