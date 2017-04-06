How black churches are combating the ...

How black churches are combating the HIV epidemic in Arizona

Black Arizonans are being infected with and dying of HIV at alarming rates. For years, black church members say, leaders of faith institutions ignored the issue or stigmatized those with HIV.

