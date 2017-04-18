Houston Walgreens to offer STD tests,...

Houston Walgreens to offer STD tests, HIV prevention medication

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: Houston Chronicle

Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in Houston will begin offering testing this month for sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV and hepatitis B and C, the company said on Tuesday. The providers at the Houston Walgreens clinics also will begin to prescribe PrEP, a daily medication protocol for people who do not have HIV but want to reduce their risk of contracting the disease.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truvada? Mon BGO 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mon Billy 81
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Sun Daniel 2,282
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS Apr 12 Spotted Girl 3
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 9 gshot 178
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mitt Romney
  4. Climate Change
  5. Boston Marathon
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,303 • Total comments across all topics: 280,396,681

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC