Houston Walgreens to offer STD tests, HIV prevention medication
Walgreens Healthcare Clinics in Houston will begin offering testing this month for sexually transmitted diseases, including HIV and hepatitis B and C, the company said on Tuesday. The providers at the Houston Walgreens clinics also will begin to prescribe PrEP, a daily medication protocol for people who do not have HIV but want to reduce their risk of contracting the disease.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Houston Chronicle.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Mon
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC