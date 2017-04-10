HIV positive woman crowned Miss Congo UK

Horcelie Sinda Wa Mbongo who was diagnosed with HIV-positive at the age of 11 won the 2017 edition of the Miss Congo UK beauty pageant . The grand finale was held at the Stratford Town Hall.

