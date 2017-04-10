HIV Positive 73-year-old warns youth
An alarming new trend: kids, ages 13-24, account for 22% of all new HIV cases in the country, and Florida infection rates across the board are on the rise . 73-year-old Ann Nash has been living HIV-positive for decades.
Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.
