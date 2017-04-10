HIV Positive 73-year-old warns youth

HIV Positive 73-year-old warns youth

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg

An alarming new trend: kids, ages 13-24, account for 22% of all new HIV cases in the country, and Florida infection rates across the board are on the rise . 73-year-old Ann Nash has been living HIV-positive for decades.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WTSP-TV Saint Petersburg.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS 12 hr Spotted Girl 4
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 9 gshot 80
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 9 gshot 178
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 4 linamm6 2,281
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Syria
  3. China
  4. Health Care
  5. South Korea
  1. Pope Francis
  2. Mexico
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Saudi Arabia
  5. Ferguson
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,863 • Total comments across all topics: 280,244,930

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC