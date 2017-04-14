HIV notifications down 16 per cent in Queensland compared to same period in 2016
There has been an almost 16 per cent reduction in new cases of HIV reported in Queensland so far this year. There have been 48 HIV notifications in Queensland until April 2, compared with 57 to the same period in 2016.
