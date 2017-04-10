HIV Envelope gp120 Alters T Cell Receptor Mobilization in the...
HIV is transmitted most efficiently from cell to cell, and productive infection occurs mainly in activated CD4 T cells. It is postulated that HIV exploits immunological synapses formed between CD4 T cells and antigen-presenting cells to facilitate the targeting and infection of activated CD4 T cells.
