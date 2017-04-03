Hill fights pediatric AIDS at universitya s Dance Marathon

Hill fights pediatric AIDS at univers...

Hill fights pediatric AIDS at university's Dance Marathon

The Madison Press

Delaney Hill of London was among more than 80 students who participated in the 16th Annual Dance Marathon at Baldwin Wallace University. As the largest philanthropy organization on campus, Dance Marathon brings together the community, students and sponsors.

