Here's The Real Reason Gilead Science...

Here's The Real Reason Gilead Sciences Is So Incredibly Cheap

Next Story Prev Story
17 hrs ago Read more: The Motley Fool

As a result, the biotech's shares are presently trading at a 37% discount relative to the average forward price to earnings ratio of 14.2 within its large cap biotech peer group, and a 35% discount compared to the average price to sales ratio of 4.45. In other words, Gilead would be trading closer to $90 a share -- instead of $66 -- if its stock were simply behaving according to prevailing market norms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Truvada? Apr 17 BGO 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 17 Billy 81
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 16 Daniel 2,282
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS Apr 12 Spotted Girl 3
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 9 gshot 178
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Supreme Court
  3. China
  4. Hong Kong
  5. North Korea
  1. Dalai Lama
  2. Mexico
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,542 • Total comments across all topics: 280,414,456

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC