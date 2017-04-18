Here's The Real Reason Gilead Sciences Is So Incredibly Cheap

As a result, the biotech's shares are presently trading at a 37% discount relative to the average forward price to earnings ratio of 14.2 within its large cap biotech peer group, and a 35% discount compared to the average price to sales ratio of 4.45. In other words, Gilead would be trading closer to $90 a share -- instead of $66 -- if its stock were simply behaving according to prevailing market norms.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Motley Fool.