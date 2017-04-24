Health Minister J.P. Nadda announces National Health Policy 2017

New Delhi , April 30: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda on Saturday announced the National Health Policy 2017 as one of the many progressive strides being made by the country, adding it was one of the several long due activities that had fructified under the NDA Government's mandate of 'sabka saath, sabka vika' under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The NHP 2017 has several highlights and features but at its core, as its main focus is 'comprehensive and universal wellness'.

