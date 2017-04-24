Health Minister J.P. Nadda announces National Health Policy 2017
New Delhi , April 30: Union Minister of Health and Family Welfare J.P. Nadda on Saturday announced the National Health Policy 2017 as one of the many progressive strides being made by the country, adding it was one of the several long due activities that had fructified under the NDA Government's mandate of 'sabka saath, sabka vika' under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. "The NHP 2017 has several highlights and features but at its core, as its main focus is 'comprehensive and universal wellness'.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Newkerala.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 26
|timmr
|2,283
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|Apr 25
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Apr 24
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC