HC seeks to know govt's policy on HIV positive employees6 min ago
Mumbai, Apr 8 The Bombay High Court has directed the Centre and the Maharashtra government to inform about their respective policies, if any, regarding continuation of employment of HIV positive persons. A division bench headed by Justice Anoop Mohta was hearing a petition filed by a former employee of the Navy whose service was terminated after it came to light that he was HIV positive.
Start the conversation, or Read more at India.com.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Sun
|gshot
|80
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Sun
|gshot
|178
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC