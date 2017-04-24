Groundbreaking ceremony marks a big moment for ASO turned family health center

When Affinity Health Center first opened its doors as the Catawba Care Coalition in 1994, not even its founders could predict the organization's extensive growth over the following decades. Now, on April 25 Affinity broke ground on a new 30,000 square foot expansion in Rock Hill, S.C. which executives hope will support its expanded mission to address the diverse medical needs of all under-served people, including the LGBTQ community.

