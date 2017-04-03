GPH Dean Accepts Position at Rutgers

GPH Dean Accepts Position at Rutgers

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: Washington Square News

Academic Associate Dean of the College of Global Public Health Perry Halkitis will leave his position to become the Dean of the School of Public Health at Rutgers University. The College of Global Public Health is seeking Halkitis's replacement.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Square News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a partner 17 hr linamm6 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 17 hr linamm6 2,281
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Mon Mangasto 177
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 30 linamm6 79
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Pakistan
  2. Wall Street
  3. North Korea
  4. Iraq
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,209 • Total comments across all topics: 280,075,911

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC