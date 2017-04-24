Government to introduce National Strategic plan for HIV a

Government to introduce National Stra...

Government to introduce National Strategic plan for HIV

DNA India

Union Health Ministry on Friday announced 'Test and Treat Policy for HIV' for all men, women, adolescents and children who have been diagnosed as a HIV positive case. To bridge the gap between estimations and real data of HIV cases in India, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare is mooting a National Strategic Plan for HIV for next seven years.

