GeoVax Awarded $658,000 NIH Grant for its HIV Vaccine Program
The grant award of $658,159 will fund the second year of a two-year project period with a total budget of $1,398,615. The grant, entitled " Enhancing Protective Antibody Responses for a DNA/MVA HIV Vaccine ", supports preclinical studies in non-human primates evaluating the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of the GeoVax Clade B HIV preventive vaccine with or without a bivalent protein boost.
