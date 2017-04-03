GeoVax Awarded $658,000 NIH Grant for...

GeoVax Awarded $658,000 NIH Grant for its HIV Vaccine Program

Next Story Prev Story
7 min ago Read more: World News Report

The grant award of $658,159 will fund the second year of a two-year project period with a total budget of $1,398,615. The grant, entitled " Enhancing Protective Antibody Responses for a DNA/MVA HIV Vaccine ", supports preclinical studies in non-human primates evaluating the immunogenicity and protective efficacy of the GeoVax Clade B HIV preventive vaccine with or without a bivalent protein boost.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Mar 31 kenbrave 2,276
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Mar 30 linamm6 176
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 30 linamm6 79
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
News Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup... Mar 20 Christaliban 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Mexico
  1. Final Four
  2. Pakistan
  3. Climate Change
  4. Syria
  5. Hillary Clinton
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,679 • Total comments across all topics: 280,032,376

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC