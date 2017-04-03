George W. Bush defends Pepfar Aids program from possible Trump cuts
Former President George W. Bush on Friday defended the HIV/AIDS treatment program started during his presidency from possible Trump administration cuts. Bush said in a Washington Post op-ed that the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, has saved "nearly 12 million lives" since its inception in 2003, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Washington Examiner.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 3
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC