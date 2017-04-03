George W. Bush defends Pepfar Aids pr...

George W. Bush defends Pepfar Aids program from possible Trump cuts

Former President George W. Bush on Friday defended the HIV/AIDS treatment program started during his presidency from possible Trump administration cuts. Bush said in a Washington Post op-ed that the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, known as PEPFAR, has saved "nearly 12 million lives" since its inception in 2003, particularly in sub-Saharan Africa.

