George W. Bush condemns Trump for plans to cut HIV/AIDS funding
The Trump administration's new budget, which was revealed last month, proposes $242 million in cuts to PEPFAR, the life-saving President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief introduced in 2003. If the plans go ahead, $50 million will also be slashed from the domestic HIV/AIDS budget, and a further $50 million will be slashed from the Centre for Disease Control's global HIV/AIDS budget.
