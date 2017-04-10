George W. Bush condemns Trump for plans to cut HIV/AIDS funding

The Trump administration's new budget, which was revealed last month, proposes $242 million in cuts to PEPFAR, the life-saving President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief introduced in 2003. If the plans go ahead, $50 million will also be slashed from the domestic HIV/AIDS budget, and a further $50 million will be slashed from the Centre for Disease Control's global HIV/AIDS budget.

