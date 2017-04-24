Gay man sues New York museum for anti...

Gay man sues New York museum for anti-HIV discrimination

Read more: ThinkProgress

After 10 years of working at New York City's American Museum of Natural History as an IT manager, Bryan Torres has filed a federal suit against the museum for creating an intolerable hostile working environment. According to the complaint, Torres' supervisor, Juan Montes, subjected him to ongoing harassment because of his sexual orientation and HIV status, creating "working conditions so difficult and unpleasant that a reasonable person in his shoes would have felt compelled to resign."

