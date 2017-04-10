Funeral taking place in Montreal for HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg
Mark Wainberg drowned on Tuesday while swimming with his son in rough waters off Bal Harbour, Fla. He was 71. "How many people in this world can say their work saved millions of lives?" Zev Wainberg said Friday in a tearful eulogy.
