Funeral taking place in Montreal for ...

Funeral taking place in Montreal for HIV/AIDS researcher Dr. Mark Wainberg

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Apr 14 Read more: Langley Advance

Mark Wainberg drowned on Tuesday while swimming with his son in rough waters off Bal Harbour, Fla. He was 71. "How many people in this world can say their work saved millions of lives?" Zev Wainberg said Friday in a tearful eulogy.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Langley Advance.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08) Apr 13 Chelsea 25
News AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS Apr 12 Spotted Girl 3
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Apr 9 gshot 80
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Apr 9 gshot 178
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) Apr 4 linamm6 2,281
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Iran
  4. Climate Change
  5. Health Care
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,155 • Total comments across all topics: 280,343,436

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC