From opium to opioids: Examining British Columbia's long history with drugs
Hundreds of British Columbians have died from overdoses in recent months, but the powerful painkiller fentanyl isn't the first drug to spark a crisis in the province. Here's a look at British Columbia's history with drugs: British Columbia's first troubles with illicit substances stemmed from racism, not public health concerns, says Neil Boyd, a criminologist at Simon Fraser University.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Journal-Pioneer.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|17 hr
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Wed
|Spotted Girl
|4
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|80
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 4
|linamm6
|2,281
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC