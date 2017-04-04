Former U.S. president Bush touts signature Africa AIDS programme in Botswana
Former U.S. President George W. Bush touted his signature aid project for Africa during a visit to Botswana on Tuesday, saying he hoped Washington would recognise its importance in saving lives threatened by AIDS. Launched in 2003 during the first Bush administration, PEPFAR, the President's Emergency Plan for AIDS Relief, is the world's largest provider of AIDS-fighting medicine and has branched out over the years to include provision of services for cervical cancer, which is linked to HIV infections in women.
