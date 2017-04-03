Former U.S. president Bush touts sign...

Former U.S. president Bush touts signature Africa AIDS program in Botswana

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: Reuters

Former US President George W. Bush poses for a photograph with children at a school in Gaborone, Botswana, April 4, 2017. Former US President George W. Bush looks on as children perform a play during a visit to a school in Gaborone, Botswana, April 4, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Reuters.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

HIV/AIDS Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Looking for a partner 2 hr linamm6 1
hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12) 2 hr linamm6 2,281
Looking for partner (Jul '16) Mon Mangasto 177
looking for a partner (Apr '16) Mar 30 linamm6 79
How hard is it to match up with someone strongm... Mar 30 linamm6 5
Truvada? Mar 28 John doe 2
News Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey Mar 25 Dandy Randy 18
See all HIV/AIDS Discussions

Find what you want!

Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Mexico
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Health Care
  1. North Korea
  2. Pakistan
  3. South Korea
  4. Syria
  5. Climate Change
More from around the web
 

Chicago, IL

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,359 • Total comments across all topics: 280,060,281

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC