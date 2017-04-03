FG supports St Kizito Clinic to tackle TB, HIV in Lagos

A s part of upscale efforts to improve the diagnosis of tuberculosis among People Living With HIV in Nigeria, as well as other priority groups at risk of TB, the National Agency for the Control of AIDS, NACA, in collaboration with the National TB and Leprosy Control Programme and KNCV TB Foundation, has installed a GeneXpert machine at St Kizito Clinic in Lagos. The development which is aimed at reducing the burden of the deadly duo of tuberculosis and HIV which currently rank Nigeria as second highest HIV disease burden in the world with an estimated of about 3.5 million and 4th among the 22 high-burden TB countries in the world.

