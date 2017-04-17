Exploring an Easy Way to Make On-Demand PrEP Last Longer in the Body
This researcher earned a Campbell Foundation grant for efforts to make the HIV prevention pill more effective and less toxic. Brandon Gufford, PharmD, PhD, received an $85,000 Campbell Foundation grant to study a strategy to boost the effectiveness and lower the cost of Truvada as PrEP, a pre-exposure prophylaxis to prevent acquiring HIV.
Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Mon
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mon
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Sun
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC