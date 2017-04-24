Ensure HIV-positive man gets proper treatment: HC to Centre

A 26-year-old man suffering from AIDS, whose services were terminated by a private hospital due to the disease, will now receive adequate medical treatment thanks to an order by the Delhi High Court. The bench of acting Chief Justice Gita Mittal and Justice Anu Malhotra directed the Centre to ensure he was provided with proper medical aid and asked the state legal services authority to consider the possibility of a job for him.

