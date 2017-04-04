DVLF Heroes is on Sunday, April 9th at Hotel Monaco at 433 Chestnut St.
In its 11th year, DVLF Heroes celebrates people whose deeds positively affect the LGBTQ community . "Reading through the community's submitted nominations, I was struck by all the incredible work by individuals and organizations to build and strengthen our community," said Samantha Giusti, DVLF's executive director.
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a partner
|10 hr
|linamm6
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|10 hr
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
