Doctor brings AIDS vaccine project from US to Guizhou
Zhou Xiangyang instructs a student in the Wistar Institute in Philadelphia, the United States. [Photo by Bian Ang/For China Daily] After graduating from Chongqing Medical University in 1982, he worked as a doctor in South China in the late 1980s and then went to study in France and the United States.
Start the conversation, or Read more at China Daily.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC