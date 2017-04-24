Deleware Governor Carney signs bill allowing organ donation for HIV-positive donors and recipients
"Delawareans are compassionate people who understand that organ and tissue donation saves lives," said Governor Carney. "Our state is already a leader in donor registration.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Watauga Democrat.
Comments
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|All symptoms of HIV after oral sex (Jan '16)
|15 hr
|Anon
|2
|Limehouse nurse a exciteda about mission to Uganda (Jan '10)
|15 hr
|Anon
|5
|HIV Singles and HPV Singles Dating
|Mon
|STD Dating
|1
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC