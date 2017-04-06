Davao HIV cases up; testing campaign continues

AN INCREASE in the number of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus cases in Davao City has been attributed to the Department of Health's city-wide HIV testing on several cruising spots, a health officer said. Department of Health -Davao HIV-Aids Program Manager Maria Teresa Requillo said the program is in line with the department's efforts to lessen the stigma on HIV-Aids testing.

