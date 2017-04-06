Davao HIV cases up; testing campaign continues
AN INCREASE in the number of the Human Immunodeficiency Virus cases in Davao City has been attributed to the Department of Health's city-wide HIV testing on several cruising spots, a health officer said. Department of Health -Davao HIV-Aids Program Manager Maria Teresa Requillo said the program is in line with the department's efforts to lessen the stigma on HIV-Aids testing.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sun-Star.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Tue
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC