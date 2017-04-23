.com | Newsmaker: Breaking the HIV code
Gray is used to receiving accolades for her work in HIV prevention, but when Time magazine informed her that she had made it onto its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world, she was surprised. But Time's list, which is now in its 14th year and recognises the world's most influential people, saw something extraordinary in Gray that she had not realised in herself.
Start the conversation, or Read more at News24.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Truvada?
|Apr 17
|BGO
|3
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Apr 17
|Billy
|81
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Apr 16
|Daniel
|2,282
|Poll: Would you support medical marijuana? (Mar '08)
|Apr 13
|Chelsea
|25
|AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS
|Apr 12
|Spotted Girl
|3
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 9
|gshot
|178
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC