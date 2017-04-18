City doesn't spend on diabetes preven...

City doesn't spend on diabetes prevention

Read more: Crain's New York Business

Diabetes is a growing problem in New York City, affecting some 700,000 New Yorkers and contributing to thousands of deaths each year, according to city estimates . But diabetes prevention efforts still receive far less city funding than other public health problems such as smoking and HIV, which are on the decline.

