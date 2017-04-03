Case Western Reserve University researchers aim to treat oral complications of HIV
While advances in HIV treatment have dramatically improved patient lifespans and quality of life, nagging side effects remain; among the most common is chronic inflammation--essentially, when an immune system imbalance causes the body to attack itself. Case Western Reserve University researchers are taking aim at where inflammation can be especially harmful to patient health: in the mouth and throat, where it's been linked with oral cancer, lesions, viral infections and other ailments that can make eating painful and further weaken immune systems through malnourishment.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Medical News.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|Tue
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Apr 3
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
|Is Gay Sex 'Sex,' Legally Speaking? Florida Sup...
|Mar 20
|Christaliban
|2
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC