'Cancer Profile' Is Changing for Americans With HIV
As HIV becomes a lifetime disease instead of a killer, researchers say these patients will likely start to mirror other Americans when it comes to the kinds of cancers they develop. By 2030, the total number of cancers in HIV-positive people is expected to decline dramatically, as fewer patients develop tumors linked to a ravaged immune system, the new report suggested.
Start the conversation, or Read more at HON.
Add your comments below
HIV/AIDS Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Looking for a partner
|17 hr
|linamm6
|1
|hiv anonymous chat room (Oct '12)
|17 hr
|linamm6
|2,281
|Looking for partner (Jul '16)
|Mon
|Mangasto
|177
|looking for a partner (Apr '16)
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|79
|How hard is it to match up with someone strongm...
|Mar 30
|linamm6
|5
|Truvada?
|Mar 28
|John doe
|2
|Gay Men Less Likely to Have Safe Sex Now: Survey
|Mar 25
|Dandy Randy
|18
Find what you want!
Search HIV/AIDS Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC