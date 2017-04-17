Book a Table Now for Dining Out for Life 2017

Thursday, April 27, marks the annual Dining Out for Life 2017 fundraising event in most cities, a night on which a portion of sales at participating restaurants will go to HIV/AIDS organizations. One of the upcoming exceptions is Nashville, where more than 70 restaurants participate in the event on Tuesday, April 18. According to DiningOutForLife.com , nearly 2,000 restaurants participated in the event last year, raising $4.19 million that went to 54 licensed HIV/AIDS organizations.

Start the conversation, or Read more at POZ.