Blacks With HIV Lag Behind Whites in Major Benchmarks of Care for the Virus

African-Americans living with HIV have lower rates of linkage to care, retention in care and viral suppression than their white counterparts. A new Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report focusing on the so-called HIV care continuum among HIV-positive Blacks parses the data to identify numerous disparities among subpopulations, breaking down the data by age group, sex and HIV transmission category.

