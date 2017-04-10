AZ religious leaders join fight again...

AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS

There are 2 comments on the ABC15.com story from 13 hrs ago, titled AZ religious leaders join fight against AIDS. In it, ABC15.com reports that:

Several Valley churches are getting involved in the fight to prevent AIDS. This comes after alarming CDC statistics showing that African Americans, Hispanics, and Native Americans are more likely to be diagnosed with HIV than other ethnic groups.

reality strikes

Miami, FL

#1 4 hrs ago
It only took the thirty plus years. Bravo!
Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!
NEGROES STINK

Lewes, DE

#2 4 hrs ago
What our religious leaders need to do is join the fight against the good for nothing worthless American n!@@ers TNB.

Fight that.

Judged:

2

2

2

Reply »
Report Abuse Judge it!

